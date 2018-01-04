Dense fog blankets Delhi; Several trains delayed







#UPDATE: Total 60 trains delayed, 18 rescheduled and 14 cancelled due to #fog in the national capital #Delhi

New Delhi: Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday, which led to delaying of several trains, flights and other means of communication.As per agencies, total 60 trains delayed and 18 had to be rescheduled due to fog. Also, 14 trains had to be cancelled as well in the national capital.The passengers are bearing the brunt of the same as they cannot reach their designated locations on time.To ensure safety, the Indian Railways is using fog safety device, which shall be installed in the trains in eh Northern India to increase speed and reduce delay caused by fog.Speaking on the same, the CRPO of Northern Railway Nitin Chowdhary said “We have used GPS technology in the device with a map of tracks, signals, stations & level crossing of Northern Railway in it. It alerts loco pilot about level crossing/signal. When drivers know there are no hurdles, they can increase speed”.