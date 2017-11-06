 Demonestisation report card: Congress demands JPC probe against Govt’s claims of ‘nabbing black money holders’
By: || Updated: 06 Nov 2017 05:19 PM
New Delhi: As Government’s demonetisation move is set to complete one year on November 8, Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sambit Patra claimed that people who possess black money are being continuously nabbed.

Challenging Government’s claims, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the same.

As per BJP leader Sambit Patra, cash of amount Rs 3.68 lakh crore have been deposited in banks after demonetisation. He further added saying, “18 lakh suspicious transactions took place post note ban, which came under the scanner”. Patra further stated that Rs 16,000 crore has not come back in the system.

Patra further attacked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi saying, “Rahul kept asking the government when it will get back the black money, and when we brought demonetization, he started asking why we did it”.

Hitting back at BJP leader, Singhvi said, “Govenrment didn’t do any assessment and without thinking much, they implemented note ban”. He further added saying, “various scholars claim that positives of note ban are way less than its negatives”.

