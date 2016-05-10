Delhi’s Tina Dabi tops civil services exam, J-K’s Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan gets second rank

The final result of UPSC exam has come out on Tuesday. 1164 for aspirants have cleared the exam. Delhi’s Tina Dabi has topped the exam, whereas Jammu and Kashmir’s Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan has secured second rank.Out of the total aspirants, 180 IAS, 45 IFS, 150 IPS , 728 Central Services Group A, 61 Group B aspirants have cleared the exam.UPSC second topper Athar belongs to Devipora village, Mattan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan had joined IIT Roorkee and completed his Engineering from IIT Himachal Pradesh in July 2014. In 2010, Athar had passed CET, AIEEE, BITSAT and all the major exams. He is one of the 8 Kashmiris who cleared the exam.Tina Dabi is only 22-year-old and is Delhi University. She cleared the exam in her first attempt. She had been a political science student. She credited her mother for her success.