Delhi: Woman commits suicide over being childless

A woman, who was depressed over being childless, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging herself, police said. Her family, however, accused the in-laws of torturing her over her inability to give birth.Police identified the woman as Rajni who stayed with her husband Sandeep in Jawat society in Tughlakabad village.The incident was reported at 7 a.m to police by her husband, police said."During investigation, a suicide note was found from the spot in which it was written that she was childless and hence committing suicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said, adding that since the deceased had been married less than seven years, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered."Sandeep works as a ticket vendor in Delhi Metro. His statement was recorded in front of an executive magistrate and the investigation is underway," the officer said."However, Balu Ram, father of deceased, alleged that his daughter was the victim of domestic violence and she was being tortured, harassed and forced to bring money from maternal home. As she was unable to conceive a child, her in-laws used to beat her and taunt her always," he added."A case on Ram's statement has been registered against Sandeep," he added.