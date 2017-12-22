Delhi: Virendra Dev's ashram issues legal notice for exposing crimes of debauched baba

The notice, which was sent after identifying those who spoke against Virendra Dev on TV, demanded a public apology and Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Ashram's caretaker Ruchi Gupta has sent the notice.Dikshit was supposed to present himself in front of High Court on Friday, but he failed to do so.While narrating her ordeal one of the girls at his ashram said, “Baba was sitting naked in his room and he thereafter raped me”. “He used to openly kiss girls inside the ashram” she added.Another woman said, “As I entered his room, he started touching my personal parts which made me scream and run out of his room”.The court has now handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation.Dikshit was exposed after several women rose alarm after being raped and sexually assaulted by him.Around 10 FIRs were lodged against the fraudulent godman.An NGO has alleged that girls and women were kept at the "university" for 14 years and more.The Delhi Police had on Thursday raided Dixit's Ashram and rescued 41 minor girls from there.Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal, who was present at the ashram at the time of raids, said the atmosphere inside the building was frightening."The girls were kept in the ashram in such a way that they were unable to talk. Even their sleeping place was being monitored. I drank from water kept inside the ashram and my head started spinning," she had told the media.The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CBI to trace the founder Baba Virendra Dev Dixit.A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar has asked Dixit to be present before it on January 4.The high court had on Thursday raised doubts over the ashram's claims that women inmates there were not illegally confined, saying that if they were free, why were they being kept behind locked doors.The bench had also sought to know why the ashram's founder was not making an appearance if he was genuine and honest.The high court had also enquired into the financial details of the ashram and sought to know from where they were getting funds to run the institution.