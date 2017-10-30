Delhi Traffic Police personnel above ASI rank to carry firearm

Delhi Traffic Police personnel above the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) will beequipped with a firearm to ensure their safety, the police said.Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik in a meeting with the traffic police personnel, on Sunday, talked about ensuring that traffic snarls can be reduced.A senior police officer said that the interaction was a way to motivate the traffic police personnel.They were also informed that the personnel above the rank of assistant sub-inspector will be equipped with a firearm, he said.The commissioner advised the police personnel to make strategies so that traffic violations can be reduced and technology can be used to curb congestion.