Delhi Traffic Police personnel above ASI rank to carry firearm

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik in a meeting with the traffic police personnel, on Sunday, talked about ensuring that traffic snarls can be reduced.

By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 08:31 AM
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police personnel above the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) will be
equipped with a firearm to ensure their safety, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the interaction was a way to motivate the traffic police personnel.

They were also informed that the personnel above the rank of assistant sub-inspector will be equipped with a firearm, he said.

The commissioner advised the police personnel to make strategies so that traffic violations can be reduced and technology can be used to curb congestion.

