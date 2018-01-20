 Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial area, 17 dead
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial area, 17 dead

Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial area, 17 dead

By: || Updated: 20 Jan 2018 10:03 PM
Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial area, 17 dead

Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: Fire has broken out in three separate places in Bawana industrial area, Delhi on Saturday. Furnace oil storage, firework and plastic factories in sectors 3, 5 and 1 respectively of the area are gutted by flames.

delhi 2

17 people are reported to be dead. 12 fire brigade vehicles were trying to douse the flames.


1

"Four bodies have been taken out from the godown (warehouse)... A search and rescue operation is on," said Delhi Fire Service reported news agency IANS.


delhi 16

 

"We received 3 calls from Bawana - Sector 1 a plastic factor, 2nd from Sector 5 a cracker storage & Sector 3 a furnace oil storage. All casualties are from Sector 5 fire. Fire is completely under control now. We recovered 17 bodies so far," said GC Mishra, Director Delhi Fire Services, reported ANI.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 5 days before release, 'Padmaavat' still faces heat

trending now

INDIA
7-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Himachal ...
VIDEO
Bharat Mata Ki Jai: BSF's 'Operation Sard Hawa' along ...
TV
OMG! This Bigg Boss 11 contestant has bagged film with ‘...