Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial area, 17 dead



The fire is under control now. The fire had broken out around 3.30 pm and was contained around 7. We have contained the fire on the second floor.: Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/A3FFUsxCeq

— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

17 people are reported to be dead. 12 fire brigade vehicles were trying to douse the flames."Four bodies have been taken out from the godown (warehouse)... A search and rescue operation is on," said Delhi Fire Service reported news agency IANS."We received 3 calls from Bawana - Sector 1 a plastic factor, 2nd from Sector 5 a cracker storage & Sector 3 a furnace oil storage. All casualties are from Sector 5 fire. Fire is completely under control now. We recovered 17 bodies so far," said GC Mishra, Director Delhi Fire Services, reported ANI.