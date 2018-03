A thirteen year old girl is battling for her life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) in the national capital, after she was brutally raped and dumped near railways tracks.Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal will meet the victim at the hospital today.According to reports, the victim is a minor and was found with cut marks and injuries on her neck and abdomen.One person has been arrested in the case and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.