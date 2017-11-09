Delhi smog: 'Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment,' says NGT

NGT was responding to hazardous smog condition prevailing in the national capital region (NCR).NGT observed, "It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they're passing on to the next generation"."Even construction work taking place openly isn't being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised".NGT further slammed neighboring states of Delhi & raised question on their seriousness on the grievous situation," Tribunal added."All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders" said NGT."Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment," Tribunal said.NGT has asked Delhi Government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT also asked-"Why rain isn't artificially being triggered using helicopters."It is pertinent to mention here that from past few days, Delhi has been facing acute air pollution withpollutants touching calamitous levels, as a thick grey smog hung low across the region, prompting authorities to declare schools shut till Sunday, halt construction activities and ban entry of trucks in the city.Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority's decision to enforce these measures enlisted under the 'severe plus' or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.Authorities in the city scrambled to tackle the extraordinary situation as hospitals recorded a surge in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems, reminiscent of the '1952 Great Smog of London'.(With inputs from agencies)