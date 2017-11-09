 Delhi smog: Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi grounded at T3 airport (Checkout pics)
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Delhi smog: Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi grounded at T3 airport (Checkout pics)

Delhi smog: Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi grounded at T3 airport (Checkout pics)

A thick grey smog hung low across the Delhi-NCR region forcing delay and cancellation of several flights.

By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 01:53 PM
Delhi smog: Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi grounded at T3 airport (Checkout pics)
 

ew Delhi: Celebrity couple Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi was among those affected by flight delays at Delhi’s T3 international airport due to smog.

The couple made best use of the lounge chairs waiting, relaxing before heading on to the flight. The tennis star was seen taking a nap in the picture.

Supposedly the Jet Airways flight was to take off early morning but was postponed due to the toxic air hovering over Delhi sky since last three days. Lara captioned the photo on Instagram. When your flight ain’t leaving in a hurry........... best spot at Delhi’s T3 terminal! ???? #delhismog #crackofdawnflight

 



When your flight ain’t leaving in a hurry........... best spot at Delhi’s T3 terminal! ???? #delhismog #crackofdawnflight


A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on






Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, “Is it the sun?? Is it the moon?? It’s just delhi smog!!!! ????. That’s not the reason why we’re not moving though! Apparently our plane has no pilots!! @jetairways #shotoniphoneX.”





Meanwhile, the hazardous air pollution forced prices of air tickets to soar with a Jet Airways ticket from Delhi to Mumbai was reportedly being sold at for Rs 1,05,000. Flights to other cities also ranged around the same price, reported a daily.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Delhi: 'Odd-Even scheme to be implemented in the national capital between November 13 & 17,' say sources

trending now

INDIA
Delhi smog: Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi grounded ...
VIDEO
Bigg Boss Season 11: Kapil Sharma to be on show!
VIDEO
Naagin: Third season to be on TV soon without ...