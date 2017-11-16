Delhi smog: ‘AAP govt spent only Rs 93L out of Rs 787 cr environment money’ reveals RTI

New Delhi: Amid the fight to curb the problem of pollution in the national capital; an RTI query has revealed startling details about Delhi Government’s environment funds.As per an RTI query filed by an activist Sanjeev Jain, Aam Aadmi Party government has Rs 787 crore of environment cess, of which it spent only Rs 93 lakh on pollution menace in the national capital, that too when the problem was at its peak and the capital was under crisis.As per the RTI query, there was a massive increase in collection in 2016 and 2017, when the AAP government collected Rs 386 crore and Rs 787 crore respectively.As per reports, Rs 93 lakh of this amount was paid to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.As per reports, the apex court had asked Delhi Government to use this fund to improve the transport system by purchasing additional buses; which would in turn bring down the pollution level.However, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj defended the party by saying Party can purchase new buses but don’t have land for making bus depots, which can be provided only by central government.“The Centre has been delaying our projects and they keep sitting on our proposals seeking parking spaces for the buses" Bharadwaj said.Kejriwal on Wednesday had a 1-and- a- half hour long meeting with his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh over pollution and stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, which happens to be a main reason for increased pollution in the national capital.The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to bring down pollution with joint efforts.A joint statement was also released post meeting which said:"In today's meeting we covered crop residue burning and vehicular pollution issues. We resolve to put in sustained efforts in pursuance of the jointly identified action points in the coming days, weeks and months. We look forward to covering other sources of air and water pollution in our future discussions".Meanwhile, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Thursday removed the restriction on entry of trucks in Delhi and also removed the ban on construction work.