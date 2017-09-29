Delhi: Sisodia raids MCD school, finds outsiders sleeping with weapons

New Delhi: Days after questions were raised over security and safety in Delhi schools post murder of a class-2 student in Gurugram’s Ryan International School, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was on a surprise visit at one of the East Delhi MCD Schools, found weapons and outsiders sleeping inside school premises.This shocking incident was reported when the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raided the block 19 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school at 10 pm on Thursday night, and found that the school was being rented out by the school guard.Sisodia said that two people have been arrested for renting out the classroom of the school in Kalyanpuri area.As per Deputy CM Sisodia, “On being questioned, the school guard said that he was being made to work for 24 hours against the salary of 8 hours, hence he gave the rooms of the school on rent”.The incident has come as a massive shocker and has raised several questions over the safety of the students, whose parents send them to schools with a lot trust and belief.Pardyuman Thakur, a 7-year-old boy from Gurgram’s Ryan International School was found murdered in school washroom with his throat slit.Sisodia had earlier ordered shut down of liquor stores, opened at proximity of 100 metres from school buildings.All the MCD schools in the national capital are run by BJP, after they swept majority in the recent MCD elections.