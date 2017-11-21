Delhi: Shootout near Dwarka Mor metro station, five criminals arrested

The gang members opened fire when a joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police intercepted them near the Metro station this morning.
"Several rounds were fired, but no one was injured. Five people have been arrested," a Delhi Police spokesperson told PTI.
Twelve firearms and over a hundred live cartridges were recovered from them, he said.
According to reports, the gang was believed to be involved in car theft.
First Published: 21 Nov 2017 04:05 PM