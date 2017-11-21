 Delhi: Shootout near Dwarka Mor metro station, five criminals arrested
Delhi: Shootout near Dwarka Mor metro station, five criminals arrested

Updated: 21 Nov 2017 04:08 PM
NEW DELHI: Five suspected criminals were arrested following a brief encounter with police near Dwarka Mor Metro station in southwest Delhi on Tuesday.

"Several rounds were fired, but no one was injured. Five people have been arrested," a Delhi Police spokesperson told PTI.

Twelve firearms and over a hundred live cartridges were recovered from them, he said.

According to reports, the gang was believed to be involved in car theft.

