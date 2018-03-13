Delhi Sealing Drive: 'Non-serious' BJP only politicising issue, says Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the BJP for not showing ‘seriousness’ in finding a solution to problems being faced by traders because of an ongoing sealing drive in the city.Addressing a press conference on what transpired in the all-party meeting today called by CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy said, “BJP has politicized the issue and has given excuses in a letter for not attending the meeting. If it is actually serious about resolving the issue, then we can again organize a similar meeting soon.”Sisodia said Congress representatives attended the meeting and there were valuable suggestions given by Ajay Maken which will be implemented.“A consensus was formed on raising the issue in Parliament since it is a crisis situation in the lives of traders. It was decided that all efforts will be taken to stop the sealing drive by both AAP and Congress party,” he said.“We will hold discussions with the committee which is monitoring the sealing process. The chief minister believes all parties including the BJP need to be a part of the discussion,” Sisodia added.The sealing drive that has rocked the capital was undertaken by the municipal corporations of the national capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year.Under the drive, thousands of commercial establishments have been sealed so far for nonpayment of conversion charges and violation of the Delhi Master Plan.Monday morning witnessed protests from traders in several markets across the city as part of a day-long bandh called by an industry body - Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the ongoing sealing drive.