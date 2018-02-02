 Delhi sealing drive: DDA changes rules
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved changes to the city's Master Plan - in a move to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive.

The proposed changes in the Master Plan are - increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) of commercial establishments; permission to run businesses in the basement; and decrease in conversion charges.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is chairman of DDA.

"The board has approved these changes. They will now be put in the public domain for three days and a meeting will be called after that," BJP MLA and DDA member, Vijender Gupta told IANS.

The sealing drive is on against business establishments using residential areas for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

