 Delhi: Rape accused Baba Virendra Dev Dikshit's ashram to be demolished by MCD
A heavy police force has been deployed outside the ashram to ensure peace is maintained while the demolition work is underway.

Updated: 30 Jan 2018 12:18 PM
New Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday reached rape accused Baba Virendra Dev Dikshit’s Delhi ashram to demolish it. The ashram is located in Vijay Vihar.

As per the MCD officials, the ashram is illegally constructed. The officials would soon initiate the demolition work.

Virendra Dev Dikshit has been absconding from past 2.5 months after several girls had filed sexual assault complaints against him.

The court had released arrest warrants against the rapist baba, who had hidden several minor girls inside his ashram.

The court had recently asked the police officials to nab the accused self-styled godman, who has been at large ever since the matter came to light.

