Delhi pollution: Govt to respond to NGT’s questions on Odd-Even rule today

Delhi: Amid dense smog, National Green Tribunal (NGT) questions Kejriwal Government’s order of implementing the Odd Even rule; which is supposed to be implemented from November 13.During a hearing, NGT asked Delhi Government on how Odd-Even will help curbing the problem of pollution considering its outcome last time.The Delhi Government will respond to Government’s questions on Saturday. It is highly likely that Government might have to revoke the order if is not able to convince the NGT.The NGT on Friday directed the Delhi government and all public authorities to strictly implement its order banning construction activity in the wake of the alarming pollution levels in the capital.It also asked the neighbouring states to strictly prevent stubble burning, saying there were reports of large-scale residue burning from some parts.The green panel ordered that if any violation of its order was found at the construction sites by the inspecting teams in Delhi and the National Capital Region an environment compensation of Rs 1 lakh would be levied for each such fault.File Photo: PTIHowever, following a plea by the AAP government, the green panel allowed the industries engaged in essential services to operate in the Delhi-NCR on the condition that they would not pollute or cause emission.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar specifically asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take a clear note of this direction.With regard to crop residue burning, the tribunal asked the neighbouring states to strictly ensure there is no stubble burning and incentives are provided to farmers to encourage them to desist from such acts."It has been brought to our notice that in Karnal, Haryana, there are huge crop burning incidents taking place."We direct the state of Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Karnal and Deputy Commissioner of all districts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab and their respective Pollution Control Boards to ensure that there should not be any crop residue burning in any State," the NGT said.