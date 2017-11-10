Delhi pollution: Cops on toes over ‘truck entry ban’, stickers for CNG vehicles to be available starting today

New Delhi: Delhiites won’t have relief from poisonous smog for at least two more days as per environment department’s prediction. In order to control the problem of out-of-control smog, the state government on Thursday announced that the Odd Even scheme, which permits only an odd number car, or an even number car on a particular day shall be implemented between November 13 and 17.The government also announced ban on entry of trucks in the national capital, which are a great cause of pollution. The cops are on their toes to ensure that same is being followed.CNG vehicles will be exempted from Odd-Even scheme but need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL gas stations across Delhi from 2 pm on Friday."The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid too," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.Also, women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs will be kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates.Also, commercial vehicles, bearing yellow number plates, will not come under it.Meanwhile, schools across the city remained shut and construction activities came to a halt at many places as part of preventive measures announced yesterday, as the toxic haze over the city hung low, albeit with reduced intensity.