The Delhi Police on Saturday released four out of twelve terror suspects who were detained for their alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on May 4.Out of the four suspects released, three are residents of east Delhi's Chand Bagh locality and the other from Ghaziabad's Loni area.The Delhi Police had earlier on Wednesday detained twelve suspects with alleged links with the JeM.Special Cell teams had conducted raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.Explosives were also recovered from their possession.