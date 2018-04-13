Delhi police foils Dawood aide's plan to kill UP Shia Board chairperson Wasim Rizvi

The accused were arrested from Bulandshahar on Thursday.
As per the reports, the accused have been identified as Arif, Abrar and Saleem.
It was in January when Rizvi first alerted the police about receiving threat calls on behalf of Dawood, and subsequently an FIR had been registered with Lucknow Police.
Rizvi had earlier asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to hand over nine mosques including the disputed Ayodhya site, to Hindus.
DCP of Special Cell was quoted saying “ Three people arrested on charges of conspiring to kill Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi on behest of Dawood Ibrahim," by ANI.
