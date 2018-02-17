Delhi Police announce reward for anyone who gives information of the man who ‘masturbated’ sitting next to a girl in bus

The Delhi police on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who helps them nab the pervert.As per a poster released by Delhi Police, anyone who helps them find the whereabouts of the accused will be rewarded.In a disturbing incident witnessed by DU student, a man sitting next to her was masturbating on the adjacent seat while looking at her.The incident was witnessed by many inside the bus, but no one raised their voice or questioned the pervert.The incident took place on February 7.The woman also alleged that the man tried to touch him.The girl, who was a victim of man’s disgusting act, captured the scene and posted it on social media.In the video, which the student has posted on social media, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus, but not from the young woman who sat next to him.