Delhi: Oil thieves dig 150-ft tunnel which lead to a blast

The Delhi Police discovered a 150-ft-long and 2.5-ft-wide tunnel that had been dug to steal oil from an underground pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Delhi's Dwarka.A person named Zubair was also arrested in relation to this incident. As per reports, Zubair is a scrap dealer from Daryaganj in Central Delhi and he along with his group was working on a plan to steal oil from this pipeline.They had managed to dig the tunnel over the course of three-four months on a piece of land that they had rented to set up a scrap dumping ground.As per reports, the low-intensity blast that occurred on Tuesday was due to oil pilferage that lead to excessive pressure resulting from a buildup of natural gas.As per reports, the thieves got the access to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) pipeline but had not started stealing fuel. They had just drilled a hole in the pipeline with the help of a gas cutter.The tunnel was about 2.5 feet wide which is enough for a man to crawl. The line to which they got access runs from Bijwasan in Delhi to Panipat in Haryana.