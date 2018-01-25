Delhi: Oil thieves dig 150-ft tunnel which lead to a blast

A person named Zubair was also arrested in relation to this incident. As per reports, Zubair is a scrap dealer from Daryaganj in Central Delhi and he along with his group was working on a plan to steal oil from this pipeline.
ALSO READ: Padmaavat cleared for release in Pakistan
They had managed to dig the tunnel over the course of three-four months on a piece of land that they had rented to set up a scrap dumping ground.
As per reports, the low-intensity blast that occurred on Tuesday was due to oil pilferage that lead to excessive pressure resulting from a buildup of natural gas.
As per reports, the thieves got the access to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) pipeline but had not started stealing fuel. They had just drilled a hole in the pipeline with the help of a gas cutter.
The tunnel was about 2.5 feet wide which is enough for a man to crawl. The line to which they got access runs from Bijwasan in Delhi to Panipat in Haryana.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 25 Jan 2018 04:39 PM