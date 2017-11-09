Delhi: 'Odd-Even scheme to be implemented in the national capital between November 13 & 17,' say sources

Odd-Even formula will be pressed to service in Delhi from 13th t0 17th November, said sources on Thursday.Earlier in the day, while talking about odd-even rule Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said-"Decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by today or tomorrow, if need arises".The move will be taken to control air pollution in the national capital region.On Thursday, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up Delhi Government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states and asked them to see the "pitiable condition of people in hospitals" and the way their lives are being played with.NGT was responding to hazardous smog condition prevailing in the national capital region (NCR).NGT observed, "It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they're passing on to the next generation"."Even construction work taking place openly isn't being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised".NGT further slammed neighboring states of Delhi & raised question on their seriousness on the grievous situation," Tribunal added."All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders" said NGT.