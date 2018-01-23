 Delhi: 'My son was never involved in any terror activities', says father of Abdul Subhan Qureshi
"Abdul Subhan Qureshi was well versed in making bomb," said Delhi police and added that he was mastermind behind 2008 Ahmedabad blast.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 10:09 AM
New Delhi: Father of terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police, said that his son never involved in "any terror activities".

"He was never involved in any terror activities, the authorities can continue to say what they want," said father of terrorist Qureshi on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi police have foiled a terrorist-related activity when it arrested an Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative from the national capital. As per reports, Abdul Subhan Qureshi was planning to do something big in Delhi but before his evil plans could turn into reality, he was nabbed by the cops.

"He was the most wanted terrorist in India," said DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Special Cell Delhi police.

He was arrested on Saturday from Ghazipur area of Delhi, said police on Monday.

Abdul Subhan Qureshi was trying to revive IM in India, informed Delhi Police. He had his schooling from an English medium school.

Abdul Subhan Qureshi was wanted by NIA. Keeping in mind the function of Republic Day, the entire Delhi-NCR region is on high alert these days.

Image: Abdul Subhan Qureshi
Next Story How millennials are managing their money differently

