Delhi murder: Will hire the best lawyer to ensure justice for Ankit, says CM Kejriwal

"Spoke to Ankit's father. What happened is condemnable. Delhi government will ensure that the best lawyer is hired to fight for justice for Ankit."We will make every possible effort that the accused get a strict punishment. May God give strength to Ankit's family. We are with them in this struggle," he said in a series of tweets.Earlier, his media advisor Nagendar Sharma took to Twitter to respond to the BJP's remark questioning Kejriwal's silence on the incident."Some media houses and opposition should stop playing politics over Ankit's death," Sharma tweeted, adding that the Chief Minister was "personally aggrieved" and was in touch with his family."The family has gone to Haridwar. CM will go and meet them as soon as they return. All possible help will be provided," he added.Ankit Saxena was allegedly killed by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with.According to Delhi Police, the woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had told him to end it.