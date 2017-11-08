Delhi Metro: safety inspection of Magenta Line stretch to begin on Nov 13

The safety inspection of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji stretch on the upcoming Magenta Line (Janakpuri to West Botanical Garden) is expected to begin on November 13, informed sources said on Tuesday.The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will continue on November 14 and 15 as well.After CMRS's approval, services on the stretch can begin any day, the sources said.Once the stretch is operational, Kalkaji will be an interchange station between Magenta and Violet Lines (Escorts Mujesar-Kashmere Gate) and at Botanical Garden between Blue Line (Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) and Magenta Line.The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section will comprise nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations will be elevated.Commuters can reduce their travel time between the two locations from existing 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had last month said that the Botanical Garden station was ready to operate as the junction station and was awaiting safety approvals.