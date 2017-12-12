 Delhi Metro: CISF arrests 2 for carrying pistol, cash
The two men were handed over to the police as they failed to furnish legal documents for possessing the weapon and cash

New Delhi: Two men were today apprehended for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and suspicious cash of about Rs 1.50 lakh in their bag while entering a metro station here, an official said.

A Central Industrial Security Force official said the incident was reported around 12:20 pm at the Adarsh Nagar metro station.

He said an on-duty force personnel detected a pistol-like object in a bag being screened at the X-ray machine.

The bag belonged to a man identified as Bhupendra K (19) and his associate G Singh (32), residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A country-made pistol and Rs 1,59,898 in cash were seized from the bag, the official said.

The two men were handed over to the police as they failed to furnish legal documents for possessing the weapon and cash, he said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under the law.

