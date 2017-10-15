Delhi: Man's dismembered body found inside fridge

The victim has been identified as Uttarakhand native Vipin Joshi, they said.
Joshi was missing since two days, police said, adding his family members had, in search of him, reached his friend Badal Mandal's house here last evening.
Though the house was locked, they were alarmed by a nauseating stench coming from the building, after which they called the police.
The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge.
A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace Mandal, police added
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 Oct 2017 01:51 PM