Delhi: Man stabs employer, later commits suicide

She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Gaba alleged that she was attacked by one of her employees, Rohit (22), they said.

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 09:10 AM
New Delhi: A 55-year-old owner of a motor vehicle spare parts shop in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri was allegedly stabbed by her employee, who then killed himself in his house, police said today.

A woman informed the police that her mother, Premlata Gaba, had been stabbed at her shop which sells motor spare parts.

He had been working with her for one-and-a-half years, but had not been coming to work for the last three days.

Yesterday, he entered her shop on the pretext of taking a bed sheet which her son had asked for and without any provocation hit her with a kitchen knife and fled, she alleged.

Police said Rohit returned to his mother's house in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar. She questioned him about his behaviour and a few minutes later, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself using her saree.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 09:10 AM
