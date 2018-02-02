Delhi traders protest sealing; Major markets to remain shut

New Delhi: The businesses running in the national capital will witness a shutdown on Friday, to protest the sealing drive by the MCD. Major markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh and Connaught place will remain shut over the same.The shutdown is likely to continue for 48 hours.Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Thursday, made a presentation before the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, raising the demand for halting the ongoing sealing of illegal commercial establishments in the city.Maken said the sealing drive was "illegal" and quoted the law and the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to support his claim."We are hopeful that no sealing in Special Areas and Village Abadi areas of Delhi will take place," he said after the meeting with the monitoring committee members.On Tuesday, Maken had sought an appointment with the committee to present his legal stand for halting the sealing drive.Maken had said he may approach the Supreme Court if needed be. "If the monitoring committee does not listen to me, I will move the Supreme Court to make my submissions."Several commercial establishments in Delhi have been sealed by BJP-ruled civic bodies for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the master plan.Maken said additional floor area-ratio and basements should be allowed to be used for commercial purposes in 'local shopping centres', without the owners having to pay conversion charges because there was provision in the law for it.