Delhi: LG Anil Baijal removes six advisors of Arvind Kejriwal government

Baijal said these advisors were appointed by the AAP dispensation without the approval of the Home Ministry.



Kejriwal and Baijal have clashed on several issues in the past. The chief minister has many a times accused the L-G of creating hurdles in the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government.



Earlier in April, Kejriwal had accused Lt Governor of attempting to "paralyse" his government and demanded that the five powers enjoyed by his predecessor Sheila Dikshit be restored to his dispensation.



Alleging that Baijal was "accountable" only to the BJP, and not the people of Delhi, Kejriwal had said the L-G enjoys "complete power without responsibility and accountability, while the Delhi government is accountable for everything without having any power at its disposal."



(With inputs from PTI) For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

NEW DELHI: The ongoing power struggle between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party resurfaced on Tuesday when L-G Anij Baijal removed six advisors of the Arvind Kejriwal government.