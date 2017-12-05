Delhi: Kenyan woman alleges rape by Nigerian man

New Delhi: A shocking incident shook the national capital on Tuesday when a Kenyan woman alleged that she was raped by a Nigerian man in the national capital.As per a complaint filed by the woman, the incident took place in Dwarka after he befriended her.As per the officials, the incident came to light on late Monday night after it was reported to the police.The woman, in her 20s, told the police that she met the man at a restaurant in Vasant Vihar on Monday and they became friends, the police said.He brought her to his home in Dwarka where he allegedly raped her and then fled, the police said.A case was registered in this regard, they said, adding the man is yet to be arrested.