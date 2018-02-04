Delhi: Kapil Mishra questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence on Ankit Saxena's killing







Dear @ArvindKejriwal

दिल्ली के दो बेटों की हत्या हुई हैं। ये चुप्पी और सन्नाटा क्यों?

Tushar और Ankit Saxena क्या इंसान नही? इनकी जिंदगी की कीमत नहीं?



Aakhlaq के घर जाने वाला CM आज जुबान सिले बैठा हैं।



As Delhi citizens, we order you -

"Go and Meet the families NOW."



— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2018

Former AAP member and an MLA representing Karawal Nagar constituency Kapil Mishra has questioned the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the murder of Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death on Thursday night in west Delhi's Khyala area."Two sons of Delhi are being killed. Why this silence (over the issue)? Were Tushar and Ankit Saxena not human beings? Why CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is silent, who had visited Akhlaq's home?" Kapil Mishra questioned in a tweet."As Delhi citizens, we order you - Go and Meet the families NOW," Mishra added.Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday also questioned the "silence" of CM Arvind Kejriwal over the killing of Ankit Saxena (23) by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship for three years.Image: Ankit SaxenaThe woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, according to the police."It is sad to see such incidents in the national capital. The silence of the chief minister and several NGOs in the matter indicates that these people speak on issues only when it suits their political interests," Tiwari charged.Tiwari met Saxena's family earlier in the day. During the meeting, Tiwari informed the family about thearrangements his party was making for the treatment of Saxena's mother, who was injured in the attack on her son."The family has made several attempts to seek medical assistance by calling on ambulance service telephone No. 1008 but they got no help. Delhi government made no arrangement for the treatment," the Delhi BJP alleged in a statement.The police arrested the woman's father, mother, uncle and her minor brother in connection with Saxena's killing.(With PTI inputs)