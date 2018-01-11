 Delhi: Income Tax dept seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 61 crore from bank's private locker
The money is in the form of Rs 2000 notes, gold coins and gold biscuits

New Delhi: Income Tax department on Thursday seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 61 crore from a private company named UNI’s locker.

As per sources, the money belongs to a gutka manufacturer or a builder. The authorities are not attempting to find out if the seized money is ‘black money’.

The money is in the form of Rs 2000 notes, gold coins and gold biscuits.

The income tax department has begin a probe to find out about the owner and source of the seized money.

More details on the same are awaited.

