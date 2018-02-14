 Delhi IAS aspirant kills landlord's minor son, keeps body in suitcase for 35 days
The boy was missing since January 6 and a complaint was lodged in this regard, the police said.

Updated: 14 Feb 2018 09:13 AM
New Delhi: The body of a minor boy was on Tuesday found stuffed in a suitcase from an apartment in north west Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, following which the tenant was arrested for allegedly killing him, the police said.

Avdesh Shakya (27), a civil services aspirant, was arrested this morning after recovery of body of seven-year-old boy, who had gone missing for over a month, a police officer said.

Avdesh, the accused. Avdesh, the accused.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that the boy's father was opposed to his fondness towards Shakya for which he killed the minor. Shakya wanted to dispose off the body and demand ransom from the boys father, the police officer said.

The accused, however, was forced to keep the body at his place due to intensified police patrol in the area.

According to a police officer, the accused was once a tenant of victim's father in the same area and was close to the boy.

