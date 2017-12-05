Hockey player shoots himself dead in south Delhi

However, the victim's family has alleged that he was killed, they said.The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide.Rizwan Khan, a hockey player, who had represented Delhi in hockey tournaments at the under-16 level, was found dead in his Swift car parked outside the house of his female friend, also a hockey player, they said."We have found a country made pistol in the right hand of the deceased. A bullet injury was found on the right temple of the body. No suicide note was found on the spot," Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of police (South), said.He added that a team of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and Forensic Science Laboratory experts, including ballistic and biology division, was called at the spot.The forensic teams, including the district crime team, have inspected the spot thoroughly, Baaniya said.Khan had gone to his female friend's house on Monday and met her cousin. He left a bag containing money and his phone at their house, the police said.His father claimed that the bag contained Rs 2 lakh that he had given to his son for buying a motorcycle, they said.He tried to reach his son on his cell phone but it was switched off, they said.Later, he tried an alternate number to reach the player but a girl answered the phone and did not tell him her address, the police said.The girl's father received the phone and gave his address later, they said.Khan's father found his car parked outside the girl's house and saw him lying in a pool of blood inside it, the police said.The police said that they will be questioning the residents of the colony whether they heard any gunshot.Khan's female friend, who had left for Bhopal for a tournament, will also be questioned, they said.