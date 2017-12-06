 Delhi govt to set up mohalla clinics in every rural village
  • Delhi govt to set up mohalla clinics in every rural village

By: || Updated: 06 Dec 2017 09:46 AM
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI/File Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to set up at least one mohalla clinic in each rural village of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

The AAP government has a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics across the city. The mohalla clinic project is aimed at providing free and 'close to home' primary health care to the city residents.

"Certainly. We have decided to set up at least one such clinic in each rural village of Delhi," Kejriwal said on Twitter in response to a tweet.

So far, over 160 mohalla clinics have been set up across the city under the Delhi government's flagship project.

