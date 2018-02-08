Delhi govt orders unrecognised schools to stop education activities

The Delhi government has ordered private schools in the national capital functioning without its recognition, to discontinue all educational activities from the next academic session."It has come to our notice that several unrecognised private schools are functioning without obtaining the mandatory certificate of recognition from appropriate authority which is in violation of the Right to Education Act," an official order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said."All the societies/trusts/agencies/organisations or individuals running unrecognised schools are directed to discontinue the educational activities from the academic session 2018-19 failing which action will be initiated against them," it stated.The government also advised residents of Delhi to get their wards admitted only in those schools which are run as well as recognised by either DoE or any other local authorities such as municipal councils as it may jeopardise the academic future of the children."The parents/guardian of the wards admitted in unrecognised schools are also informed to plan the admission of their wards in recognised schools for 2018-19 academic session," it said.