Delhi Govt: Free DTC and cluster bus rides during odd even rule

According to the scheme, odd-numbered cars will be allowed to run on odd dates (13, 15, 17 Nov) while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates (14, 16 Nov) be8 amen 8am and 8 pm.
The announcement was made by state transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday afternoon. IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi, Delhi transport minister said.
First Published: 10 Nov 2017 02:39 PM