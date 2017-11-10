 Delhi Govt: Free DTC and cluster bus rides during odd even rule
By: || Updated: 10 Nov 2017 02:51 PM
Delhi Govt: Free DTC and cluster bus rides during odd even rule

File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to provide free DTC ride from the schedule period of the odd-even scheme. From 13 November to 17 November, Delhiites can hop on any DTC or cluster buses to reach their destination and no amount will be charged for the same.

According to the scheme, odd-numbered cars will be allowed to run on odd dates (13, 15, 17 Nov) while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates (14, 16 Nov) be8 amen 8am and 8 pm.

The announcement was made by state transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday afternoon. IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi, Delhi transport minister said.

