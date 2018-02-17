CCTV cameras to be installed at liquor shops: Delhi govt directs licensees

The excise department of the Delhi government has made it mandatory for liquor vends to install CCTV cameras. This move is aimed at keeping a tab on all activities outside the outlets.Image: representational/ AFP/ FileThe department has asked all licensees to give a declaration in writing that they have installed CCTV cameras outside the liquor shops for renewal of their licences for the next financial year.A per the rules of the department, the CCTV cameras should have a coverage of minimum 50 metres and recordings of 30 days."Installation of CCTV cameras system having coverage of 50 metres and archival period of 30 days is must for the renewal of licence," an official said.The official said that through CCTV cameras, activities can be monitored outside the liquor shops.(with inputs from PTI)