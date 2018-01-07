Delhi: 4 athletes die, 2 injured in accident as birthday celebrations turned into tragedy



Delhi: Four powerlifting players killed & two injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in #Delhi

The incident took place at around 4 am when the six athletes were travelling from Delhi to Panipat in a Swift Dzire car.All six people were initially taken to Satyawadi Raja Harishchadra Hospital in Narel where four were declared brought dead. Two others who were seriously injured were then referred to other hospitals.Those who died were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh and Harish --all belonged to Delhi's Timarpur.Among those seriously injured was a national level player Saksham, who hails from Delhi. He was referred to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Rohit, whose birthday they all were celebrating, was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.According to reports, they were dring their car at a very high speed. A few bottles were also found near their vehicle. Due to severe impact, the car's roof was blown away.