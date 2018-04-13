  • Latest News
  Delhi: Four of family including children die while three others get injured after building catches fire
  Delhi: Four of family including children die while three others get injured after building catches fire

Delhi: Four of family including children die while three others get injured after building catches fire

A fire broke out in a house in Kohat Enclave allegedly due to a short circuit. Further investigation is underway.

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 09:07 AM
Delhi: Four members of family dead and three injured after building catches fire

Image" ANI

New Delhi: In a fire that took place in northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave , four members of a family died due to suffocation .

The four members of the family, including two children, were sleeping on the first floor and after they saw smoke emanating from downstairs they tried to escape but were suffocated to death.

The fire reportedly broke out in the stilt parking of the four-storeyed building.

Three others were injured, in the tragedy.

A call was received at 2.48 am about a fire in the parking area and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by around 4 am, a fire department official said.

ANI tweeted to inform about the incident.: " 4 dead after a fire broke out in a house in Kohat Enclave allegedly due to a short circuit. Further investigation underway."



First Published: 13 Apr 2018 09:03 AM
