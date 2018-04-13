Delhi: Four of family including children die while three others get injured after building catches fire

The fire reportedly broke out in the stilt parking of the four-storeyed building.
Three others were injured, in the tragedy.
A call was received at 2.48 am about a fire in the parking area and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by around 4 am, a fire department official said.
ANI tweeted to inform about the incident.: " 4 dead after a fire broke out in a house in Kohat Enclave allegedly due to a short circuit. Further investigation underway."
