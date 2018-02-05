 Delhi: Four days after Ankit Saxena's 'honour' killing, CM Kejriwal visits his family
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the family of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in an alleged incident of honour killing on Thursday. He assured the family that stern action would be taken against the accused.

Arvind Kejriwal assured Ankit's family that stern action would be taken against the accused. Photo: Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the family of Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death in an alleged incident of honour killing on Thursday. He assured the family that stern action would be taken against the accused.



Ankit was killed on Thursday night allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship for three years.

The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.

The police have arrested the woman's father, mother and uncle in connection with Ankit's murder.



Earlier on Monday, Ankit's father Yashpal Saxena had said even though his son was murdered by people belonging to a different community but he doesn't hold grudges against any religion or group.

He also urged people not to link Ankit's death to religion.

The Delhi government had earlier assured the family that it would make all possible efforts to ensure they get justice.



"Spoke to father of Ankit. Whatever happened, has to be condemned more. Delhi government will have the biggest advocate to get justice for Ankit. We will make all possible efforts to get punishment for the guilty," Kejriwal had said on Sunday.

"May God grant solace to Ankit's family. We are with them in this struggle," he said.

