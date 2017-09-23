 Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal held for threatening neighbour in inebriated state, released later
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal held for threatening neighbour in inebriated state, released later

Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal held for threatening neighbour in inebriated state, released later

Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested for threatening his neighbour under the influence of alcohol in south Delhi's Defence Colony.

By: || Updated: 23 Sep 2017 10:07 AM
Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal held for threatening neighbour in inebriated state, released later

Fashion designer Rohit Bal

New Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested for threatening his neighbour under the influence of alcohol in south Delhi's Defence Colony in the early hours on Friday, the police said.

Along with him, three other men were also arrested. However, all were subsequently granted bail.

The cops received a complaint from one Iqbal Singh, who alleged that Fashion designer, along with Lalit Kumar, Ramesh and Pramod, forcefully entered his house, said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The complainant also alleged that they, under the influence of alcohol, threatened him and created a ruckus.

As a result, a case was registered against the four men, who were arrested and released on bail.

As per reports, fight was over car parking.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Woman gang-raped in moving car in Noida Sector 39

trending now

WORLD
Israeli jets hit weapons depot near Damascus airport
INDIA
Rajasthan: 'Falahari Baba' Arrested On Charges Of Rape
SPORTS
3-week-old Alexis shares adorable snap of mom Serena napping