Delhi: Event In Which Jignesh Mevani Was To Take Part Tomorrow, Cancelled

As of now, the exact reason for cancellation is not known.

Updated: 08 Jan 2018 12:29 PM
Image:Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani- ANI

New Delhi: An event, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Parliament Street tomorrow, where Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was to take part, has been cancelled.

It may be recalled that recently, Dalit leader had denied making any inflammatory speech in Pune and said he was being targeted by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their alleged provocative speeches during an event in Pune on December 31.

"Neither did I make any inflamatory speech nor did I take part in the bandh in Maharashtra. I am being targeted by the BJP and Sangh," Mevani had told reporters at the Press Club of India.

