Delhi: Court asks CBI to find the debauched baba who held 41 girls hostage



Court orders search in all 8 ashrams of Virendra Dev Dikshit



Court questions lawyer on whereabouts of the accused baba who is at large, asks CBI to find him



Court questions why were women held hostage inside the ashram?



"All the women held inside were of the same age" says Court



Virendra Dev's lawyer says he is "clueless" about where he is



The next hearing on the case to take place on January 4



New Delhi: The lid has been off another debauched baba after he had been befooling people in the name of spirituality. Delhi-based self styled godman baba Virendra Dev Dikshit was exposed after several women rose alarm after being raped and sexually assaulted by him.Around 10 FIRs were lodged against the fraudulent godman, who is currently at large.The Delhi police on Wednesday raided Virendra Dev Dikshit’s ashram and rescued around 41 minor girls.Dikshit was supposed to present himself in front of High Court on Friday, but he failed to do so.While narrating her ordeal one of the girls at his ashram said, “Baba was sitting naked in his room and he thereafter raped me”. “He used to openly kiss girls inside the ashram” she added.Another woman said, “As I entered his room, he started touching my personal parts which made me scream and run out of his room”.The court has now handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation.The matter has come to light only months after Dera Sach Sauda Chief Baba Ram Rahim was exposed and convicted by court against the charges of raping two women inside his dera.Ram Rahim is currently serving his punishment in Rohtak jail.