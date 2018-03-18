Delhi CS Attack: AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal questioned

The Delhi Police quizzed two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal on Saturday in connection with the assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.They were arrested earlier on February 21 for allegedly mishandling Anshu Prakash during a party meeting conducted at the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.They were kept in a 14 day judicial custody in connection with the case and were later granted bail against Rs 50,000 by the Delhi High Court.A senior police officer said that the two MLAs had not been questioned before.The role of Khan and Jarwal in the case is under investigation as they were present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at the time of the alleged assault on February 19.Khan arrived at the Civil Lines police station at 11 am and was questioned for close to two-and-a-half hours. Jarwal arrived at the police station at 4 pm and was questioned for over three hours.Two other MLAs Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohaniya have been summoned for questioning the in the next week. Earlier this week, police had also questioned AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta in connection with the case. Last week, AAP MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Praveen Kumar were questioned in the matter. AAP legislator Rajesh Rishi has also been questioned, while Sanjeev Jha was quizzed on Tuesday.Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his former adviser V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting when Prakash was allegedly attacked.Jain, who was also questioned in the case, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.The investigating team had checked the CCTV surveillance system that was installed at CM Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report of the same is awaited.The Delhi government and its bureaucracy are facing a clash among themselves after the alleged assault on the chief secretary.(with inputs from PTI)