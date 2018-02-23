Delhi CS assault case: No place for violence in democracy, says LG after meeting Kejriwal



Met Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & his cabinet colleagues. Strongly condemn the recent unfortunate incidents. Advised elected Govt. to take steps to remove mistrust with Govt. employees so that development of Delhi is not affected. No place for violence in democracy.

— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 23, 2018



Officers not attending meetings for last 3 days. Governance suffering. I m v concerned. LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally. Council of ministers assured him all cooperation. All of us need to work together for betterment of Delhi



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018



LG said that he will ensure officers come for meeting & work with ministers. CM has also said that he will ensure that no untoward incident takes place: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/fF1kUhOyO7



— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Arvind Kejriwal has sought an appointment to meet Anil Baijal with his cabinet colleagues.After the meeting, Anil Baijal took to Twitter to condemn the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash as an 'unfortunate incident.Sending out a strong message to the Delhi's ruling AAP government, Baijal said: “Met Hon’ble CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. Strongly condemn the recent unfortunate incidents."The LG said he has advised the Delhi government to take steps to remove mistrust with the government employees so that development of Delhi is not affected.There is no place for violence in a democracy, he said.Post meeting, Arvind Kejriwal said the LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally."Officers not attending meetings for last 3 days. Governance suffering. I am very concerned. LG assured he will take all steps to ensure officers started functioning normally. Council of ministers assured him all cooperation. All of us need to work together for betterment of Delhi," he said on Twitter.Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said AAP ministers have informed the LG about how officers are avoiding meetings in last two-three days."We have told the LG how officers in past two-three days didn't come to attend meetings and didn't receive calls. As a result, several meetings ended up being cancelled. So, we have given a list to the LG and asked him to talk to officers," Manish Sisodia told the media."The LG said that he will ensure officers come to meetings and work with ministers," he added.Earlier on Friday, a team of Delhi Police officials led by DCP Harinder Singh arrived at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to review the CCTV footage in connection with Anshu Prakash's assault case.After visiting Kejriwal's residence, ADGP of North said that only 14 of 21 cameras installed were operational and that cops have seized recordings of 21 CCTV cameras.Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, "A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps.""But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya's death," he asked on Twitter.