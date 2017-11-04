Delhi: Couple held for pushing girls into bar dancing

Delhi Police arrested a couple from West Bengal on the charges of trafficking and pushing girls from Delhi and NCR into bar dancing after luring them with promises of providing good jobs. Two girls were also rescued from their clutches, police said on Friday.Subir Das, 32, and Simran, 21, natives of Siliguri in West Bengal and Faridabad in Haryana, respectively, were arrested on October 29 from their paying guest (PG) accommodation in West Bengal, the police said here.During the raid, police teams rescued a girl and her niece from West Bengal, who were pushed into dancing in a dance bar owned by Das, officer said."Das' bar was located in Cosmos Mall in Siliguri and he had deputed Simran to bring girls from Delhi and NCR region. Das used to pay Rs 10,000 per girl in addition to travel and other expenses to Simran," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar said.The police had received a complaint of two girls being pushed into bar dancing after being forcibly taken to Siliguri instead of Jaipur by Simran, who had promised to give them job of wedding welcome girls in Jaipur."During the counseling, both victims stated that Simran promised them job at wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan but took them to West Bengal and handed over to Das. It was Das who forced them to work as bar dancers."The accused also took their documents such as Aadhaar cards and educational certificates, so that they do not leave the bar," the officer added.The couple were booked on charges of buying or disposing of any person as a slave and criminal conspiracy, DCP Vijay Kumar added.