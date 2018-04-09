Delhi: Rahul Gandhi to begin 'convenient' hunger-strike for Dalit rights

Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.
In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress will also take up issues related to alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.
The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 07:43 AM