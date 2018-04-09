Delhi: Rahul Gandhi to begin 'convenient' hunger-strike for Dalit rights

The protest comes as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament.



Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.



In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.



The Congress will also take up issues related to alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.



The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

New Delhi:Much preparation has been done at national capital's Raj ghat for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's fast against government where he is going to extend demands for Dalit rights. The protest which was likely to begin at 10am ; will now begin at 12pm. Also, it was earlier supposed to last for whole day; "will now last for 4 hours".